Halak allowed three goals on 21 shots in a 4-3 win over the Flames on Friday.

Halak allowed all three goals in the first 3:23 of the game, then settled in and got enough support from the Bruins to earn the win. He's now won five straight starts with only eight goals allowed in that span. The 34-year-old improved to 16-6-6 with a 2.33 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 28 appearances. Expect Tuukka Rask to finish off the back-to-back in Vancouver on Saturday.