Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Settles in after crazy start
Halak allowed three goals on 21 shots in a 4-3 win over the Flames on Friday.
Halak allowed all three goals in the first 3:23 of the game, then settled in and got enough support from the Bruins to earn the win. He's now won five straight starts with only eight goals allowed in that span. The 34-year-old improved to 16-6-6 with a 2.33 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 28 appearances. Expect Tuukka Rask to finish off the back-to-back in Vancouver on Saturday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.