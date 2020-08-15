Halak made 29 saves Saturday as the Bruins won 3-1 over the Hurricanes in Game 3 of their first-round series.

Tuukka Rask's decision to opt out of the rest of the playoffs handed Boston's starting job to Halak, and he responded with a generally strong performance, although he ruined his own shutout bid in the third period with a terrible giveaway on a clearing attempt that left him trapped behind the net and Nino Neiterreiter with a wide-open cage. Halak will try to carry the Bruins to a commanding series lead Monday night in Game 4.