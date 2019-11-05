Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Shakes off bad period for win
Halak stopped 40 shots in Monday's 6-4 win over the Penguins.
Boston jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the second period and Halak seemed to be in firm control, but Pittsburgh then rallied for four straight goals to close out the frame. The veteran netminder regained his focus during the intermission, however, and didn't allow another as the Bruins dominated the third. Halak is 4-1-1 on the year with a 2.82 GAA and .917 save percentage as he sees a fairly healthy workload behind Tuukka Rask.
More News
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Gets nod for marquee clash•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Gives up four in victory•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Facing Rangers on Sunday•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Minor weaknesses exploited•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Saturday start on tap•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Picks up win with 30 saves•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.