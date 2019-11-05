Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Shakes off bad period for win

Halak stopped 40 shots in Monday's 6-4 win over the Penguins.

Boston jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the second period and Halak seemed to be in firm control, but Pittsburgh then rallied for four straight goals to close out the frame. The veteran netminder regained his focus during the intermission, however, and didn't allow another as the Bruins dominated the third. Halak is 4-1-1 on the year with a 2.82 GAA and .917 save percentage as he sees a fairly healthy workload behind Tuukka Rask.