Halak stopped 35 of 37 shots Sunday in a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay in Game 1.

Halak was sensational, holding the Lightning off the scoreboard until Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman struck for a pair of goals in the back half of the third period. Not many teams are built to withstand the loss of their No. 1 goaltender in the middle of the playoff run, but the Bruins have not skipped a beat behind Halak since Tuukka Rask announced he was opting out of the bubble. Halak has won four straight starts with a .936 save percentage since taking over the job.