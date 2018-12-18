Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Shuts down Habs

Halak turned aside all 22 shots in Monday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens.

The Bruins scored within the first three minutes of regulation but didn't score their second goal until there were just 14 second left in the second period, and Halak maintained their lead until then. The veteran netminder posted his third shutout and 10th win of the year against the team that drafted him back in 2003. Halak now has a .929 save percentage and 10-5-2 record in 19 appearances.