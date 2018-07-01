Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Signed to back up Rask

Halak's two-year deal with the Bruins carries a $2.75 million average annual value, Sportsnet.ca reports.

Halak will replace Anton Khudobin (who signed with Dallas for $2.5 million a year) as Tuukka Rask's backup. The 33-year-old went 20-26-6 with a .908 save percentage and a 3.19 GAA in 54 games for the Islanders last season, but his numbers should improve in 2017-18, while playing behind a far more defensively-responsible team. Rask remains the Bruins' undisputed No. 1 goalie, but he's most effective when not overworked, which led to Khudobin making 31 appearances last season. Look for Halak's workload to be similar to that, a context that could make Halak one of the more useful backup goalies in the league, from a fantasy perspective.