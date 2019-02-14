Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Slated for Friday start
Halak will tend the twine in Friday's road tilt against Anaheim.
Halak has been stellar as Boston's No. 2 goalie this season, owning a 14-9-4 record with a 2.44 GAA and .921 save percentage while seeing action in 29 contests. The Slovakian netminder will be facing the lowest scoring team in the NHL on Friday, with the Ducks averaging just 2.19 goals per game.
