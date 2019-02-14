Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Slated for Friday's start

Halak will tend the twine in Friday's road tilt against Anaheim.

Halak has been stellar as Boston's No. 2 goalie this season, owning a 14-9-4 record with a 2.44 GAA and .921 save percentage while seeing action in 29 contests. The Slovakian netminder will be facing the lowest-scoring team in the NHL on Friday, with the Ducks averaging just 2.19 goals per game.