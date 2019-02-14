Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Slated for Friday's start
Halak will tend the twine in Friday's road tilt against Anaheim.
Halak has been stellar as Boston's No. 2 goalie this season, owning a 14-9-4 record with a 2.44 GAA and .921 save percentage while seeing action in 29 contests. The Slovakian netminder will be facing the lowest-scoring team in the NHL on Friday, with the Ducks averaging just 2.19 goals per game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...