Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Slated to start Wednesday
Halak will tend the home twine in Wednesday's preseason game versus New Jersey.
Halak garnered a lot of crease time last season with Tuukka Rask dealing with a concussion, and he posted a .922 save percentage and 2.34 GAA. The split time actually benefited Rask in the postseason, so Halak could see a handful of regular-season starts again to keep the former fresh.
More News
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Puts pressure on Rask with shutout•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Gets Thursday's start•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Succumbs to surge from Wings•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Draws Sunday start•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Wins third in a row•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.