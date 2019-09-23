Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Slated to start Wednesday

Halak will tend the home twine in Wednesday's preseason game versus New Jersey.

Halak garnered a lot of crease time last season with Tuukka Rask dealing with a concussion, and he posted a .922 save percentage and 2.34 GAA. The split time actually benefited Rask in the postseason, so Halak could see a handful of regular-season starts again to keep the former fresh.

