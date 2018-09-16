Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Solid showing in China
Halak made 40 saves in Boston's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames Saturday in Shenzhen, China.
Halak left briefly in the third period due to equipment problems, missing only a few minutes of action. Signed this offseason to backup Tuukka Rask, Halak should receive a decent workload this season as the Bruins look to lighten Rask's workload. Expect the Czech-born netminder to start 20-30 games in 2018-19.
