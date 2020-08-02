Halak will guard the cage during Sunday's round-robin clash with the Flyers, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Tuukka Rask was originally expected to get the nod against Philly, but he's not feeling well, so Halak will get the start while Daniel Vladar dresses as the backup. Halak didn't fare well in two appearances versus the Flyers during the regular season, suffering two overtime losses while posting a sub-par 3.23 GAA and .897 save percentage, so daily fantasy players may want to look elsewhere Sunday.