Halak will start between the pipes in Thursday's road game versus Buffalo, NESN's Sam Panayotovich reports.

Halak has struggled a bit recently, suffering back-to-back losses to the Rangers and the Penguins while posting a sub-par 3.52 GAA and .879 save percentage. He'll try to get back on track in a highly favorable road matchup with a bottom-feeding Sabres squad that's 2-10-2 at home this year.