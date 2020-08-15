Halak will patrol the crease during Saturday's Game 3 against the Hurricanes.

Tuukka Rask announced early Saturday morning that he has elected to opt out of the remainder of the playoffs, so barring an injury, Halak will almost certainly be starting every game for the Bruins the rest of the way. Boston could certainly be worse off in terms of a No. 2 netminder, as Halak was super solid during the regular season, compiling an 18-6-6 record while posting a 2.39 GAA and .919 save percentage in 31 appearances. He'll attempt to pick up his first win of the playoffs in a tough matchup with a Carolina club that's put six pucks past Rask through the first two games of the series.