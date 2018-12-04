Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Starting in goal Tuesday
Halak will defend the net Tuesday during Tuesday's road matchup against the Panthers, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Halak received a pair of games off after surrendering three goals to Toronto in his last start. Still, Halak has performed extremely well in the cage this season, including posting a 2.35 GAA and a .925 save percentage on the road thus far. He will look to keep the good times rolling against a Panthers squad notching 3.42 goals per game at home this season.
