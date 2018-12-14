Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Starting in Pittsburgh
Halak will patrol the crease in Friday's road game against the Penguins, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Halak was solid in his last start Saturday against the Maple Leafs, turning aside 29 of 32 shots en route to a 6-3 victory. The 33-year-old backstop will look to stay sharp and pick up his 10th win of the season in a road matchup with a Pittsburgh team that's averaging 3.47 goals per game at home this campaign, 11th in the NHL.
