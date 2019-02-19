Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Starting in Vegas
Halak will patrol the crease in Wednesday's road game against the Golden Knights.
Halak was unbeatable in his last start Friday against Anaheim, stopping all 30 shots en route to an impressive 3-0 shutout victory. The 33-year-old netminder will look to stay sharp and secure a third straight win in a road matchup with a slumping Vegas team that's gone 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.
