Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Starting next Saturday
Halak will patrol the crease in next Saturday's regular-season road matchup with Arizona, Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald reports.
Halak has been exceptional during preseason play, picking up two wins in two appearances while registering an exceptional .978 save percentage and 0.60 GAA. He'll look to pick up his first win of the 2019-20 campaign in a road matchup with a Coyotes club that only averaged 2.55 goals per game last campaign, 28th in the NHL.
