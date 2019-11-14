Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Starting Saturday
Halak will guard the cage during Saturday's home clash with the Capitals.
Halak was pretty sharp during his last start Sunday against Philadelphia, turning aside 27 of 29 shots, but he ultimately suffered his third loss of the season due to a lack of goal support. The 34-year-old backstop will try to pick up his third home victory of the year in a tough matchup with a Washington team that's 9-1-1 on the road this year.
