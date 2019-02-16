Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Stonewalls Ducks

Halak recorded a 30-save shutout in Friday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.

The 33-year-old netminder has played well in 2018-19, and this was his fourth shutout of the season. Halak improves to 15-9-4 with a 2.35 GAA and a .923 save percentage. Tuukka Rask is already confirmed for Saturday's meeting with the Kings, but Halak has been very strong in his 30 appearances this season.

