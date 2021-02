Halak allowed three goals on 26 shots Monday in a 5-3 win over Washington.

Halak found himself trailing 3-0 before the game's midway point but held the fort long enough for the Bruins to storm back with five unanswered goals. It was the third straight victory for the 35-year-old, who improved to 3-0-1 with a sterling 1.72 GAA and .923 save percentage.