Halak turned aside 31 of 33 shots in a 4-2 win over the Panthers on Saturday.

Halak had lost each of his two previous starts coming into this one but blanked the Panthers for 40 minutes and held on in the third for the win. He improved to 8-3-3 on the season with a 2.26 GAA and a .928 save percentage. If this season's usage pattern holds true, Halak will give way to Tuukka Rask in Boston's next game Tuesday against the Kings.