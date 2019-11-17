Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Strong play can't save Bruins
Halak made 42 saves through regulation and overtime, but absorbed a 3-2 loss to the Capitals in a shootout.
He almost made off with the win, but the Caps tied the game in the last minute of the game. Halak was the Bruins' best player on the ice by a large margin -- the B's have really struggled in their last six (1-2-3). Still, Halak is a solid fantasy activation. He'll see plenty of starts to help keep Tuukka Rask healthy and ready for the postseason.
More News
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Starting Saturday•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Stuck with shootout loss•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Gets nod against Philadelphia•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Shakes off bad period for win•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Gets nod for marquee clash•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Gives up four in victory•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.