Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Strong play can't save Bruins

Halak made 42 saves through regulation and overtime, but absorbed a 3-2 loss to the Capitals in a shootout.

He almost made off with the win, but the Caps tied the game in the last minute of the game. Halak was the Bruins' best player on the ice by a large margin -- the B's have really struggled in their last six (1-2-3). Still, Halak is a solid fantasy activation. He'll see plenty of starts to help keep Tuukka Rask healthy and ready for the postseason.