Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Strong versus Hurricanes

Halak recorded 42 saves on 44 shots in a 3-2 victory against the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

The veteran netminder came into Tuesday with a league-leading 1.43 GAA, but actually, he's been as inconsistent in his first month with the Bruins as he's always been during his career. Halak recorded two shutouts in October but also posted games with save percentages below .900 twice. For now, though, owners can't argue with the final stat line. At 4-0-2, he hasn't lost in regulation and owns a 1.52 GAA with a .947 save percentage.