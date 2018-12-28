Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Struggles against Devils

Halak stopped 28 of 32 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

This is a disappointing result for Halak, especially considering how favorable this matchup looked on paper. The talented backup came in with a 12-5-2 record, 2.19 GAA and .930 save percentage, but this poor performance could open the door for Tuukka Rask to start reclaiming more playing time from Halak.