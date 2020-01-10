Halak made 17 saves in a 5-4 win over Winnipeg on Thursday night.

His single-game save percentage was just .810, but a win is a win. The Bruins have scuffled lately and Halak has, too. He is 3-3-2 in his last eight games, with save percentages below .880 in five of those contests. Halak is a matchups guy only until he settles his game.