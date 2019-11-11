Play

Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Stuck with shootout loss

Halak permitted two goals on 29 shots in Sunday's 3-2 shootouts loss to the Flyers.

Halak was in a 2-0 hole after one period, but the Bruins rallied to tie it in the third. Joel Farabee's lone tally in the shootout prevented Halak from getting the win. The Slovak has a 4-1-2 record with a 2.68 GAA and a .918 save percentage through seven starts. He plays second fiddle to Tuukka Rask on the depth chart, with Rask most likely to start Tuesday versus the Panthers.

