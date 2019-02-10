Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Studly in overtime win

Halak stopped 35 of 36 shots in a 2-1 overtime win over the Avalanche on Sunday.

Halak can thank Brad Marchand for the W, as the star winger scored the overtime winner. Halak is 14-9-4 with a 2.44 GAA and a .921 save percentage in his first year in Boston. Tuukka Rask remains the goalie to own in the Bruins' crease, but Halak should draw at least one start on the upcoming California trip.