Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Studly in overtime win
Halak stopped 35 of 36 shots in a 2-1 overtime win over the Avalanche on Sunday.
Halak can thank Brad Marchand for the W, as the star winger scored the overtime winner. Halak is 14-9-4 with a 2.44 GAA and a .921 save percentage in his first year in Boston. Tuukka Rask remains the goalie to own in the Bruins' crease, but Halak should draw at least one start on the upcoming California trip.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...