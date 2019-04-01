Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Succumbs to surge from Wings

Halak allowed five goals on 27 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Red Wings on Sunday.

Anthony Mantha may have etched a place in Halak's nightmares, earning four of his five points while the 33-year-old tended twine (the last point an assist on Dylan Larkin's empty-netter). Halak dropped to 21-11-4 with a 2.40 GAA and a .920 save percentage. This dud aside, Halak has helped plenty of fantasy campaigns in his previous 35 starts this year.