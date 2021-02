Halak will defend the road cage in Monday's game versus the Capitals, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

The Capitals enter Monday's game 6-0-3 despite playing four games without Alex Ovechkin or Ilya Samsonov. Ovechkin is one of many offensive threats for Washington that will provide a difficult test for Halak. However, the 35-year-old netminder has been fantastic this season. Through three starts, he sports a 2-0-1 record and a .938 save percentage.