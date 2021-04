Halak stopped four of five shots after replacing Tuukka Rask early in the third period of Friday's 6-4 loss to the Sabres.

Unfortunately for Halak, the loss goes on his ledger despite the fact the Bruins were down 4-1 when he entered the game, as the one goal he allowed proved to be the game-winner. It was a tough way for the veteran netminder to make his first appearance since clearing the COVID-19 protocols, but on the season he still carries a solid 2.45 GAA and .909 save percentage.