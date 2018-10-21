Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Takes another OT loss Saturday

Halak turned aside 20 of 22 shots faced during Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Canucks.

This marks the second straight OT loss for Halak, who has actually outperformed Tuuka Rask thus far in 2018-19. The journeyman netminder may be getting a little long in the tooth, but with a 1.69 GAA and .939 save percentage heading into Saturday, the Slovak could keep eating into Rask's workload if he continues to play well. He's worth a spot on your bench if you need a goalie.