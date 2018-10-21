Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Takes another OT loss Saturday
Halak turned aside 20 of 22 shots faced during Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Canucks.
This marks the second straight OT loss for Halak, who has actually outperformed Tuuka Rask thus far in 2018-19. The journeyman netminder may be getting a little long in the tooth, but with a 1.69 GAA and .939 save percentage heading into Saturday, the Slovak could keep eating into Rask's workload if he continues to play well. He's worth a spot on your bench if you need a goalie.
More News
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: B's going with him after all•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Takes OT loss Thursday•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Draws Thursday start•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Red-hot start to season•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Defending home cage Thursday•
-
Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Records shutout versus Sabres•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.