Halak stopped 28 of 29 shots in Sunday's 1-0 loss to New Jersey.

Halak was perfect aside from a Kyle Palmieri deflection goal late in the first period, but a depleted Bruins lineup -- with team scoring leader Brad Marchand (COVID-19 protocol) among the absences -- was unable to generate any offense at the other end of the rink. Halak has just one win in his last five starts (1-3-1), posting an .880 save percentage or worse in three of them. The 35-year-old dropped to 7-5-3 on the year with a 2.17 GAA and .919 save percentage.