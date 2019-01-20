Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Takes loss in relief

Halak stopped 11 of 13 shots in relief of Tuukka Rask during Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Rask left the game late in the first period after a collision with Filip Chytil on the New York forward's game-tying goal, forcing Halak into action. The veteran backup has now lost three straight outings, but if Rask needs more recovery time than the All-Star break can provide, Halak could find himself back in the No. 1 role for Boston to kick off the second half.