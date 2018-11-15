Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Takes one on the chin in Colorado
Halak allowed six goals on 25 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche on Wednesday.
The veteran netminder has experienced a great start to the season, but owners should have still been aware of the fact Halak is extremely streaky. His great play came to an end Wednesday, and actually, he has yielded at least five goals in two of his last four appearances. Halak is still 6-2-2 with a .932 save percentage and 2.16 GAA this season, so overall, the numbers suggest continuing to stream him, but owners should be concerned that Halak's inconsistency will sometimes lead to results such as this one.
