Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Takes OT loss Thursday
Halak turned aside 19 of 22 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton.
Halak kept out both of Connor McDavid's shots in this one, though the world's best player got the last laugh with two assists, including one on Leon Draisaitl's overtime winner. Boston's backup is 2-0-1 on the young season and remains a strong streaming option whenever he gets the nod.
