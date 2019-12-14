Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Taking on Panthers
Halak will patrol the road crease in Saturday's matchup against the Panthers.
The Bruins are borrowing the Islanders' goaltending plan, as Halak and Rask will switch off in net for the 12th straight game. Halak has been been the better of the two during that stretch, recording a .932 save percentage and 1.82 GAA en route to a 3-2-0 record. He'll have his hands full against the Panthers, who are averaging 3.41 goals per home game.
