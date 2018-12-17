Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Tending goal Monday
Halak will be the road goalie versus the Canadiens on Monday, Chantal Machabee of RDS reports.
Tuukka Rask started Sunday, so it's no surprise that Halak will be in net for this one. The former Hab is having a stellar season, as he has a 2.40 GAA and .926 save percentage. He'll have to be on his game Monday, as Montreal has scored 3.21 goals per contest.
