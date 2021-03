Halak will start Tuesday night's game against the Islanders, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Halak probably would have drawn the start Tuesday in any case, with the Bruins facing a busy upcoming schedule. However, it's worth noting that Tuukka Rask is "banged up," per Shinzawa, which means that the team may elect to dress another goalie behind Halak versus the Islanders. In his last start, Halak stopped 31 shots in an impressive Boston win over the Capitals this past Friday.