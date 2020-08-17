Halak will patrol the crease for Monday's Game 4 tilt with Carolina, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Halak has taken over the No. 1 netminder job in Boston after Tuukka Rask opted out of the remainder of the season. The 35-year-old was terrific in the Game 3 win, stopping 29-of-30 shots.
