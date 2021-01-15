Halak will guard the cage on the road against New Jersey on Saturday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Halak figures to split the crease throughout the season with Tuukka Rask, which will begin early with Halak taking the second game of the campaign. Halak will no doubt to bee eager to get another game under his belt considering he ended the 2020 postseason on a four-game losing streak in which he posted a disappointing 3.39 GAA and .880 save percentage.