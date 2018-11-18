Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Tending twine Saturday
Halak will start in the road net against the Coyotes on Saturday, Jack Edwards of NESN reports.
Halak's performance has tickled both ends of the spectrum in five November starts, finishing three games with above a .974 save percentage but posted below a .760 in the other two. The Coyotes provide a favorable opportunity, as they've scored just seven goals in the last four games and rank 25th in the league with a 15.8 power-play percentage.
