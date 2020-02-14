Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Tending twine Sunday
Halak will defend the cage versus the Rangers on the road Sunday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Halak will be making his first appearance in the crease since Feb. 5 versus Chicago due to an upper-body injury. The Slovakian netminder figures to continue splitting the goalie duties with Tuukka Rask heading down the stretch. In 26 appearances this season, the 34-year-old Halak posted a 14-6-6 record, 2.36 GAA and three shutouts.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.