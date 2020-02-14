Halak will defend the cage versus the Rangers on the road Sunday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Halak will be making his first appearance in the crease since Feb. 5 versus Chicago due to an upper-body injury. The Slovakian netminder figures to continue splitting the goalie duties with Tuukka Rask heading down the stretch. In 26 appearances this season, the 34-year-old Halak posted a 14-6-6 record, 2.36 GAA and three shutouts.