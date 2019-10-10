Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Tending twine Thursday

Halak will guard the goal against the Avalanche on Thursday in Denver.

Halak got his season off to a strong start with a 35-save shutout of the Coyotes on Saturday and needed it in a 1-0 victory. He'll close out a four-game road trip for the Bruins to begin the season Thursday, though it hasn't stopped the club from getting out to a 3-0-0 start. He'll need to be on top of his game against an Avalanche team that has notched 4.50 goals per game through two tilts.