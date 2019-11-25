Halak (illness) will defend the cage on the road versus the Habs on Tuesday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Halak was a late scratch against the Wild on Saturday due to his illness, but appears to be no worse for the wear. The veteran netminder allowed a mere four goals on 73 shots in his previous two outings (.945 save percentage), but still wound up with a pair of overtime losses. While Halak takes the first game of the Bruins' back-to-back, Tuukka Rask is slated to start Wednesday's clash with Ottawa.