Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Throws up a hairball against Orcas
Halak allowed five goals on 19 shots before being pulled in the second period of Thursday's 8-5 loss to Vancouver.
Let's just chalk this game up to being a gigantic hairball. Messy and bad. Halak is far better than this -- he'd only allowed five goals total in his previous four starts. Tap the posts, take a drink and shake it off. And put him back in your blue paint next time he gets the start.
