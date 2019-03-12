Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Thursday start on tap

Halakwill start Thursday's game against the Jets.

Meanwhile, Tuukka Rask will start Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets, with Halak looking to get back on the winning track after dropping a 4-2 decision to the Penguins on Sunday. The Jets sit atop the Central Division standings with 84 points, but have lost two of their last three contests.

