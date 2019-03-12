Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Thursday start on tap
Halakwill start Thursday's game against the Jets.
Meanwhile, Tuukka Rask will start Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets, with Halak looking to get back on the winning track after dropping a 4-2 decision to the Penguins on Sunday. The Jets sit atop the Central Division standings with 84 points, but have lost two of their last three contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...