Halak stopped 31 of 35 shots through overtime and both shootout attempts in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Devils.

Halak gave up two goals in each of the first two periods but was bailed out by Boston's offense, which scored twice in the third period and twice in the shootout to secure the victory. Pressed into a starting role with Tuukka Rask (upper body) on the shelf, Halak's showing that he's better suited for his usual backup gig at age 35. He's just 2-3-1 in his last six starts, with the wins coming against the lowly Sabres and Devils.