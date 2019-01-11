Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Tormented by Caps
Halak was burned for three goals on 24 shots during Thursday's 4-2 home loss to the Capitals.
Halak made a name for himself stonewalling the Capitals in the 2009-10 playoffs, but the Bruins recent bad luck against the Capitals is agnostic when it comes to netminders. The 33-year-old Slovak falls to a 2.26 GAA and .926 save percentage behind a 13-7-2 record in 23 starts, but is worth starting as long as he's in a de facto timeshare with Tuukka Rask in Beantown.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...