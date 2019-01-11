Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Tormented by Caps

Halak was burned for three goals on 24 shots during Thursday's 4-2 home loss to the Capitals.

Halak made a name for himself stonewalling the Capitals in the 2009-10 playoffs, but the Bruins recent bad luck against the Capitals is agnostic when it comes to netminders. The 33-year-old Slovak falls to a 2.26 GAA and .926 save percentage behind a 13-7-2 record in 23 starts, but is worth starting as long as he's in a de facto timeshare with Tuukka Rask in Beantown.