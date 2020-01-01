Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Tough loss to Devils
Halak made 42 saves in regulation and overtime and turned aside four of six shootout attempts during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.
The 42 stops tied his season high as the Bruins were outshot 44-30 on the afternoon, and while Halak couldn't protect the 2-0 lead Boston grabbed early in the second period, he did well just to earn a point for his club. The 34-year-old is 2-0-2 over his last four outings with a scintillating 1.94 GAA and .939 save percentage.
