Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Tough-luck loss to Preds
Halak stopped 39 of 40 shots in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Predators.
The 33-year-old netminder was sharp, but Pekka Rinne was just a little bit sharper on the night. Halak has had an impressive start to the season, giving up more than two goals only once in seven games, and his .952 save percentage remains significantly better than Tuukka Rask's .902 mark. Halak has actually seen more action than Rask so far, and the duo will likely remain in a timeshare as long as Rask's struggles continue.
